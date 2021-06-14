Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 115,720 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,001,290 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 115,720 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.7% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Adobe worth $475,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 725,270 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $344,772,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.48.

ADBE stock traded up $19.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $560.41. 102,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,739. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $501.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.00 and a fifty-two week high of $545.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.