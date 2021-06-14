Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 164,274 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,895 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,274 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Netflix worth $286,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $12.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $500.96. The stock had a trading volume of 151,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,926. The company’s fifty day moving average is $510.50. The stock has a market cap of $222.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.42 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

