Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 690,693 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,346,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 690,693 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.8% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Intel worth $534,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

INTC traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 406,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,029,594. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $232.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

