Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,825,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,900 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $372,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.16. 238,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,834,545. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

