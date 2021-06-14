Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621,098 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Pfizer worth $405,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,643,808. The firm has a market cap of $221.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.