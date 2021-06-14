Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 244,903 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Visa worth $382,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519,963. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $452.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

