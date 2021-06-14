Prudential Financial Inc. Has $342.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,764 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $342,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $423.81. 128,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,114. The business has a 50-day moving average of $417.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.49 and a 1-year high of $425.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.