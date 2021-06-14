Prudential Financial Inc. Has $352.45 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,020,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,234,523 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $352,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.92. 359,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,901,293. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

