Prudential Financial Inc. Has $387.10 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.22% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $387,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 16,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Shares of TMO traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $466.62. 9,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.71. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.57 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $183.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

