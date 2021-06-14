Prudential Financial Inc. Has $403.79 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,972,749 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,009 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Walmart worth $403,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,741,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $244,728,611.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,198,120.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,611,404. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.26. The company had a trading volume of 78,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,634,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $393.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

