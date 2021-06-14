Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 108.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335,963 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of Anthem worth $231,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $381.96. 11,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,001. The company has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.