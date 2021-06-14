Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 111.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,251,618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186,633 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of QUALCOMM worth $298,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 534,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,928,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 142,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $135.79. 234,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,057,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.62. The company has a market capitalization of $153.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

