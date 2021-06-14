Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,148,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,726 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Raytheon Technologies worth $243,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,340. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.