Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 271,836 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,836 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $217,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 21.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 156,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,971,000 after buying an additional 27,358 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 98,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.36. 12,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

