Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,092,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,851 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Eli Lilly and worth $204,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.43.

LLY stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.62. 47,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,581. The firm has a market cap of $216.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

