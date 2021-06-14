Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 136,141 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $268,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.23.

NYSE GS traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $372.36. 57,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,041. The company has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.55. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

