Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 12,906 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302,479 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,906 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.45% of Electronic Arts worth $176,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 77,610 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 53.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 12,450 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,422 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $143,276,000 after acquiring an additional 126,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.50. 42,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,615. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.91.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

