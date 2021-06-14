Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 39,811 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,021,103 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 39,811 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.44% of eBay worth $185,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $4,811,000. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in eBay by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 24,777 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in eBay by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 12,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $67.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.