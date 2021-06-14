Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,721,997 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 371,464 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Applied Materials worth $363,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,573,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,426,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,443 shares of company stock valued at $44,694,744. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $137.97. 122,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,524,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

