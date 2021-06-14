Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 75.4% from the May 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $17.62 on Monday. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66.

Get Prysmian alerts:

PRYMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prysmian S.p.A. produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment comprising trade and installers; power distribution and overhead transmission lines; and industrial and network components for various industries, which includes oil and gas, downhole technology, elevators, automotive, nuclear, mining, marine, and infrastructure sectors, as well as for renewable energy field, military, railways, and cranes.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.