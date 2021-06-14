PTON (PTON) Achieves Market Cap of $384,332.64

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 14th. One PTON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PTON has a market cap of $384,332.64 and approximately $51.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PTON has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00061125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.63 or 0.00790825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.30 or 0.08005402 BTC.

About PTON

PTON (PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

