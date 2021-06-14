Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.73

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 164019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Separately, Erste Group raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an integrated energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation of Gas, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.