Public Mint (MINT) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $232,050.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00057700 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001310 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 113.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.