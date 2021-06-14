Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $22,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $950,106 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

