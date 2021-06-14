Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.14.

PSA stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $294.63. The stock had a trading volume of 523,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,513. The company has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.76. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $296.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

