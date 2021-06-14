pulltherug.finance Hits Market Capitalization of $51,145.91 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $51,145.91 and approximately $112.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.42 or 0.00013619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00060766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.63 or 0.00785615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.80 or 0.07925342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00083228 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

