PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the period. PulteGroup comprises 2.9% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $54.59. 8,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.46.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

