PumaPay (PMA) Market Capitalization Tops $8.00 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, PumaPay has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PumaPay has a market cap of $8.00 million and $617,582.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PumaPay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00062932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00022404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.69 or 0.00789506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00084452 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.38 or 0.07965558 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.