Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Trading Down 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $6.86 million and $13,325.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00166250 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00185934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.65 or 0.01029321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,250.12 or 0.99917122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.