Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15). 361,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 507,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Purplebricks Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £269.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.