PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0002

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. PutinCoin has a total market capitalization of $239,539.10 and $65.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,104.57 or 0.99523320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00031793 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00063937 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000953 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007622 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000114 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

