Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the May 13th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of PIM stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 260,079 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

