Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the May 13th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of PIM stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
