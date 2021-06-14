Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Update

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 671,300 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 747,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:NEW opened at $2.07 on Monday. Puxin has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $12.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.09 million during the quarter. Puxin had a net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEW. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Puxin in the first quarter valued at $4,647,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Puxin by 3,048.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 318,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 308,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Puxin by 36.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 302,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Puxin by 1,183.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 294,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Puxin in the first quarter valued at $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

