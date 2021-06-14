Pylon Network (PYLNT) Price Hits $0.79

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Pylon Network has a market cap of $476,100.98 and approximately $4.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pylon Network has traded up 60.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00061521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00022401 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.45 or 0.00783545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00084108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.27 or 0.07908869 BTC.

Pylon Network Profile

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Network’s official website is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pylon Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pylon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

