PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Shares Up 7.6%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s share price shot up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.93. 10,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 267,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.24.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter worth $249,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the first quarter valued at $71,000.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor, is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nanopowders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries; and plasma atomization process allows to produce and offer to the additive manufacturing market high purity spherical metal powders, including titanium alloy powders.

