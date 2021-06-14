Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Issued By Oppenheimer

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Fastly in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fastly’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $54.38 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.10. Fastly has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $720,284.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at $15,678,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,546 shares of company stock worth $12,956,143. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

