Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pentair plc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pentair in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $67.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.25. Pentair has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,764,000 after acquiring an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pentair by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after acquiring an additional 207,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Pentair by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,217,000 after acquiring an additional 155,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

