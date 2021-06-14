Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Issued By Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $98.62 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 355.56%.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1,033.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 26,967 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 13.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 28,362 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 195,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

