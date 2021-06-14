Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Issued By Oppenheimer

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.79. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stephens raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

NYSE UPS opened at $203.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.10. The company has a market cap of $176.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.