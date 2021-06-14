Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Lowered by Analyst

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LifeMD in a report released on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). B. Riley also issued estimates for LifeMD’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LFMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

LFMD stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $357.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 million.

In other news, CEO Justin Schreiber bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 22,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,470.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 71,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,845.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,351 shares of company stock worth $404,899 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFMD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth about $11,772,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth about $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth about $5,216,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth about $2,515,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the 1st quarter worth about $2,453,000. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that would offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

