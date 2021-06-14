Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issued By SVB Leerink

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accolade in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

ACCD opened at $53.88 on Monday. Accolade has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.33.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Accolade by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $2,493,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Accolade by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 33,280 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $37,753,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

