Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for RH (NYSE:RH) Boosted by Analyst

RH (NYSE:RH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $6.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.47. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $720.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RH. Barclays increased their target price on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.53.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $682.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $643.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 1-year low of $226.82 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,819,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in RH by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

