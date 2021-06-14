Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for RH Raised by Analyst (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RH in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RH’s FY2022 earnings at $23.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.20 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.53.

NYSE:RH opened at $682.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $643.68. RH has a fifty-two week low of $226.82 and a fifty-two week high of $733.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RH by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in RH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in RH by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in RH by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,224,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $186,193,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.