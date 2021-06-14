Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Holdings Lifted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Q2 worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 24,495.0% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.83.

QTWO stock opened at $101.31 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $157,570.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,147.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 3,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total transaction of $417,193.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,044,288.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,405. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

