Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Century Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%.

CCS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shares of CCS opened at $66.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.96. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

