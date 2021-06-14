Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Increased by Analyst

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

DFS stock opened at $123.15 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

