Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Pentair in a research report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

PNR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Pentair stock opened at $67.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth $227,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth $2,166,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Pentair by 29.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Pentair by 39.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Pentair by 44,040.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

