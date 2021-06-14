Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

XPO stock opened at $149.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 114.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $151.22.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total value of $12,178,097.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 705,818 shares of company stock valued at $95,520,532 over the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after buying an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,324,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.