Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for XPO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

NYSE XPO opened at $149.57 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.28.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in XPO Logistics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,700,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 705,818 shares of company stock valued at $95,520,532 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.