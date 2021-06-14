Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chewy, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chewy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cfra initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $74.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81. Chewy has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,737.00, a PEG ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

